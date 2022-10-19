LP appoints Oparaoji as U.S chapter caretaker chairman

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Labour Party, has appointed Prof. Eddie Oparaoji as caretaker chairman of its U.S chapter.

This is contained in a statement co-signed by chairman and secretary of the party’s Diaspora Committee, Mr Chibuike Amadichi and Mr Jeffrey Ukhureigbe in Owerri on Wednesday.

The party said that Oparaoji would head a seven-man caretaker committee saddled with the responsibility of establishing the party’s presence in U.S, as part of preparations for the 2023 general election.

“We hereby confirm the appointment of Prof. Eddie Oparaoji, a pan Nigerian, pro-democracy and civil rights advocate as caretaker committee chairman of our great party, the Labour Party in the U.S.

“As a highly regarded U.S based good governance advocate and technocrat, we have no doubt that Oparaoji will bring his wealth of experience to bear in championing the course of our great Party and Nigeria at large.

“The committee is expected to co-ordinate the activities of the LP in the U.S, in alignment with the Diaspora Committee.

“It is also expected to conduct a party congress to elect chapter leadership after the 2023 general election in accordance with LP guidelines, constitution, rules and regulations,” the party said.

Reacting, Oparaoji thanked the party for finding him worthy of the appointment and promised to justify the confidence reposed on him.

“I am in receipt of your letter conveying the decision of the Labour Party, Nigeria to constitute a 7-man Caretaker Committee to co-ordinate the activities of our great party in the U.S, under my chairmanship.

“I wish to hereby accept this appointment, on behalf of members of my committee.

“May I also assure you of our commitment to work diligently within the legal frameworks of Nigeria and the U.S, with you and all who share in the ideals and values of the party, of putting people first, to help the party move Nigeria from consumption to production,” he said.

(NAN)

