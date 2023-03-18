Low voter turnout heralds governorship election in FESTAC Town, Lagos

By Joan Odafe

Low turnout of voters heralded the governorship and House of Assembly elections in parts of sprawling FESTAC Town in Lagos on Saturday.

No voter was seen at some polling units as at 8.40 a.m.

Law enforcement agents and those of para-military agencies were ubiquitous in most parts of the town to ensure security.

A voter, Mr Sulaimon Ojo, said he arrived at his polling unit in FESTAC Town from nearby Maza-Maza area at about 8 a.m. only to find that the exercise had yet to take off.

“I will wait patiently because I want to be part of good governance,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).