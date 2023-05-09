Low registration: NECO reschedules entrance examination for the gifted and talented

by Mercy Osajiugo

National Examination Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) for the gifted and talented.

This is stated in a statement signed by Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani issued to News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Minna.

According to the statement, the examination, which is conducted for the gifted and talented children into Federal Government Academy Suleja, will now hold from Saturday to Sunday.

The statement noted that stakeholders requested for an extension of the registration period to enable all interested candidates to register.

“The examination was rescheduled to enable more candidates the opportunity to register for the exercise,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Federal Government Academy Suleja, is a training ground for moulding the gifted students to develop their potentials in the interest of the nation building and technological development.

” The students benefit from federal scholarships such as tuition fees, external examination fees, boarding, feeding, uniform and basic textbooks,” the statement stated. (NAN)