Lovers of education storm Tansian University as Prof. Ejikemeuwa Ndubuisi delivers 3rd inaugural lecture

Prof. Ejikemeuwa Ndubuisi has explained Inaugural Lecture as an opportunity for new professors to present to the world the benefits masses will derive from their work as well as current and future research plans.

He went further to say that Inaugural Lecture, as against the general misconception in some quarters, is an exclusive reserve for Lecturers who have spent several years in the Professorial cadre.

According to the Inaugural lecturer it is actually meant for new professors to showcase to the world the stuff they are made off.

He emphasized that it is an occasion for professors to give account of their academic contributions and stewardship.

The Inaugural Lecture which took place at Faculty of Law Auditorium, Tansian University, Umunya Campus, Anambra State, Nigeria attracted lovers of education who came to listen to the Professor of Philosophy who specialised in Metaphysics and Epistemology.

The Inaugural Lecture is titled:” Humanism, The Paranormals And African In Changing World: Implications For The Contemporary Nigerian Society”.

The University don described paranormal to be any phenomenon that in one or more respects exceeds the limits of what is deemed physically possible according to current scientific assumptions.

Prof. Ndubuisi who is the Director of Academic Planning/Quality Assurance (DAP/QA) expressed his joy as the third Professor to deliver Inaugural Lecture in Tansian University.

The DAP/QA promised that Tansian University will not regret making him a professor. He thanked the Pro Chancellor of the University Prof. Nkechi Obiekezie for honouring the event.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Eugene Nwadialor said his joy has no bound as Tansian University Inaugural Lecture started under his tenure. He enjoined other professors who are yet to deliver their Inaugural Lecture to do so.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Charles Onochie thanked all and sundry who attended the occasion.

