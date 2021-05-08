Pastor Jonah Bamidele of Christ The King Church, Ilorin, has admonished the public to support indigent people by showing them and giving, and not living them to their fate.



Bamidele gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



He said the situation in the country calls for support for the poor and less privileged in order to give them hope.



“We cannot because of situation stop giving. Let us extend our giving hands to our neighbours that are in need.



“You are better than some people. So there is no crime in trying to support them by giving out food items, cash, clothing and even shelter if possible.



“Don’t be selfish. We understand almost everybody is complaining in the country but your own is still far better than others.



“Cultivate the habit of giving out to them and you will receive double portion of what you give out. It is good to give than to receive,” he said.



The cleric, however, called on NGOs, individuals and government at all levels to support the needy during tough periods.



“Let us show them love. They are also part of us. Make them smile and not abandon them at this hard time,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

