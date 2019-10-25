Love: 96 year-old man weds heartthrob, 73, in Abuja

The agrarian village of Kiyi in Abuja was agog on Thursday, Oct. 17, when 96 year-old Pa AbdRahman Munse-Bwaye married his heartthrob, 73 year-old, Rukaya Yamwa-Piri.

The solemnisation of the marriage was held in Piri, a village in Kwali Area Council.

The “Amaria’’ (new wife), who moved into her husband’s residence from the wedding venue said that she was “delighted to marry a gentleman like AbdRahman’’.

Rukaya said that the weeding was held in her native village is Piri, in Kwali Area Council.

Pa Munse with sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren

Pa Munse, said to be about the oldest man in Kiyi village in Kuje Area Council, told NAN that many people discouraged him from the “Nikkah’’ (marriage in Arabic), saying that he was too old for marriage.

He said that some even queried him, asking him if his son’s wives were not taking good care of him, to which he answered “ they are taking good care of me but my own wife will certainly take care of me better,’’.

Pa Munse’s first wife, Hajia Zainab Godobe, died in 2008.

“Though, I married a widow, Salamatu, after my wife’s death, her children took her away some years ago leaving me without a wife, hence, I asked Rukayah to marry me and Allah made her to accept, I am very happy.’’

When NAN visited the elderly lovers, the wife was seen preparing “tuwondawa’’, a guinea corn delicacy, for her husband.

Pa Munse’s son, Musa said that all the children, grandchildren and the great grandchildren were all happy for their father’s marriage.

“I personally encouraged him when he told me of his plans for marriage, infact, I visited the relatives of his bride in different villages, including Dukpa in Gwagwalada Area Council, Chibiri in Kuje Area Council and Piri village where her father lives,” Musa said.

“The visit was to get their consent in accordance with Islamic injunction and we were happy that they all gave their consent and the Nikkah was held in Mama Rukaya’s father’s compound in Piri,” Musa added.

He disclosed that he represented his father at the wedding, ”Fathia”- solemnisation in Piri because of the distance between Kiyi and Piri.

A neighbour of Pa Munse, Malam Khamilu Awwal, who also spoke said that they were all happy “to see Baba happily married once again.

“Baba is a very good father to all of us and deserves the happiness that GOD is giving him through this marriage.”

“May GOD give Baba long life to enjoy his wife,” Awwal prayed.” (NAN)