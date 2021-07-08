Lottery Trust Fund donates equipment to hospitals in Gombe

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) on Thursday donated medical equipment to the Federal Teaching and Special Hospitals in Gombe State to assist them achieve adequate healthcare delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment, which were donated to the two hospitals in 2019 were official handed over on Thursday in Gombe.

The equipment donated included digital x-ray machines, ultrasound scan machines, oxygen concentrator, theatre beds and personal protective equipment.

Dr Bello Maigari, NLTF Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, said the donation was in continuation of the agency’s intervention in the health sector.

Maigari, represented by NLTF Head of Operations, Abubakar Nakwada, said the global community was experiencing a health crisis and the demand for medical services was also on the increase, hence the donation.

He noted that NLTF’s intervention would continue to be pursued in a broad, distinctive, integrative and inclusive manner across the country.

He thanked Mr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, for granting the agency statutory mandate under the National Lottery Act 2005, to enable it fund special procurements for the hospitals.

Dr Yusuf Abdullahi, Chief Medical Director, Federal Teaching Hospital, said the donation had enhanced the management of patients at the hospital.

Abdullahi said over 100,000 patients had benefitted from treatment provided with the equipment.

He further appealed to the Federal Government to provide alternative power supply, saying the hospital spent over N113 million monthly on electricity.

Dr Habu Dahiru, Commissioner for Health, also said the equipment ensured effective service delivery at the hospital.

Dahiru also applauded the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure the overall wellbeing of citizens. (NAN)

