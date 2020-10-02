Lottery Commission develops tech driven game — DG

Share the news













The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) says it has developed a new technology driven game that would enhance revenue generation and translate to greater prosperity for more Nigerians.

Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director General of the Commission, disclosed this in his independence message to stakeholders in the lottery business on Friday in Lagos.

Gbajabiamila said that the new game, Naija National Game, would be launched soon to turn things around for Nigeria’s lottery business.

He said that the new innovative Naija National Game was made possible through the exceptional support of the supervising minister and the effective governance of the NLRC Board.

According to him, the NLRC has superior capacity for developing profound games that would automatically translate to greater prosperity and more jobs for the Nigerian youths.

Gbajabiamila assured that the NLRC had been better positioned to contribute more meaningfully towards the generation of employment for teeming youths and funding of developmental projects of the Federal Government.

He noted that the commission has dedicated more time and resources to creativity and innovation in order to improve on its activities in the aftermath of the break out of COVID 19 pandemic.

The Director General appealed to the operators of the lottery business to always abide by the rules and regulations of the commission.

He warned that the commission would spare no operator found guilty of any misconduct or any act of criminality. (NAN)

