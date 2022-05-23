Lottery Commission decries forgery of sports betting permit

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila has stated that the Commission will deploy every available legal instrument to weed out all criminal elements operating within the Nigerian gaming industry.

This made known in a statement signed by the Commission’s, Head, Public Affairs, Magnus Ekechukwu.

According to the statement, Mr. Gbajabiamila gave this warning on the heels of discovering a forged Sports Betting Permit of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission by some criminal elements operating in Lagos State.

The DG stated that the criminals have been arrested and are being prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others who could be nursing similar ideas.

“It is quite appalling to discover that at this time and age, people could want to defraud the Federal Government believing they would not be arrested. Let all criminals steer clear of the Lottery industry because I can assure them, they would be arrested and prosecuted.

“The criminals already arrested will serve as an example to other criminal elements with intention to defraud the government. We will neither allow nor tolerate such criminality in our industry” the DG emphasized.

The Director General further stated that the Commission stands for integrity, transparency and accountability which are the hallmarks of the gaming business in Nigeria. He stressed that any operator who fails to heed these core values runs the risk of violating the rules and guidelines of the Commission; a situation that attracts stringent consequences.

He called on staff of the Commission, licensed operators, as well as the general public to be more vigilant in the quest to fish out illegal operators who are out there to thwart the good effort of the Commission in building a robust Nigerian Gaming industry, while also encouraging the licensed operators to always play by the rules.

