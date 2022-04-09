Lottery Commission condemns cyber hack of BetNaija

By Chimezie Godfrey

The management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has condemned the cyber hack of the KC Gaming Networks Limited (BetNaija).

In a statement, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NLRC, Mr. Magnus Ekechukwu condemned the nefarious act that has adversely affected the company’s operations.

Ekechukwu who decried the adverse effect that this dastardly act might have had on the gaming public, assured that the Commission is working with Bet9ja to ensure that no one suffers any loss due to this situation.

He stated,”The management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission is

using this medium to inform the general public that it is aware that

KC Gaming Networks Limited (Bet9ja), one of the leading Sports

Betting operators in Nigeria, recently suffered cyber-attacks on its operations.

“As the apex regulator of lotteries and gaming in Nigeria, we entirely As the apex regulator of lotteries and gaming in Nigeria, we entirely

condemn such a nefarious act that has adversely affected the

company’s operations, howbeit temporarily.

“Furthermore, the NLRC is not unmindful of the challenges posed by

this ugly situation to the Nigerian gaming public.

“However, we gladly state that Bet9ja is already on top of the matter, and

normalcy will return to their business operations.

“Therefore, the gaming public should rest assured that the Commission is working with Bet9ja to ensure that no one suffers any loss due to this situation.

“Consequently, we entreat your patience and understanding while

the company restores its normal operations soon.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

