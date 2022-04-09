Lottery Commission condemns cyber hack of BetNaija

By Chimezie Godfrey
The management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has condemned the cyber hack of the KC Gaming Networks Limited (BetNaija).
In a statement, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NLRC, Mr. Magnus Ekechukwu condemned the nefarious act that has adversely affected the company’s operations.
Ekechukwu who decried the adverse effect that this dastardly act might have had on the gaming public, assured that the Commission is working with Bet9ja to ensure that no one suffers any loss due to this situation.
He stated,”The management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission is
using this medium to inform the general public that it is aware that
KC Gaming Networks Limited (Bet9ja), one of the leading Sports
Betting operators in Nigeria, recently suffered cyber-attacks on its operations.
"As the apex regulator of lotteries and gaming in Nigeria, we entirely
condemn such a nefarious act that has adversely affected the
company’s operations, howbeit temporarily.
“Furthermore, the NLRC is not unmindful of the challenges posed by
this ugly situation to the Nigerian gaming public.
“However, we gladly state that Bet9ja is already on top of the matter, and
normalcy will return to their business operations.
“Therefore, the gaming public should rest assured that the Commission is working with Bet9ja to ensure that no one suffers any loss due to this situation.
“Consequently, we entreat your patience and understanding while
the company restores its normal operations soon.”