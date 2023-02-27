Losing Lagos State in an election does not call for violence – Tinubu

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, says losing Lagos State narrowly to another party should not be reason for violence.

He said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Tinubu appealed to Lagos State residents to be calm and eschew any act that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

He stressed that the outcome of the election in Lagos State where Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation.

He added that the beauty of democracy was that people had a right to vote for the candidates of their choices.

He said also that as a democrat, he was bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

Tinubu expressed concern over rumours of violence in parts of the state, especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo extraction.

The former two-term Lagos State governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos State.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some.

“We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,’’ Tinubu admonished. (NAN)