Lorry owners, drivers appeal to Ogun govt. repair dilapidated roads

May 10, 2021 Favour Lashem



  Chairman, Tipper Lorry Owners and Association of Nigeria, Atan Branch, Ogun,  Mr Amos Oludiji, has appealed Ogun government repair dilapidated roads in the Atan and Owode areas ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

Oludiji made appeal in an interview News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

He lamented that deplorable state of some of roads, especially Sokoto in the Agbara and its environs, was worrisome.

Oludiji added development had reduced the profit margins of their members as they spent a lot on repairing and maintaining their vehicles.

He said adverse effects of the bad roads on his members and the residents could not be quantified.

“Our members spend so much all the time repairing their vehicles, while residents are held up traffic logjams for hours due to the bad roads, “he said.

Oludiji also said bad roads were part of the factors contributing to accidents which had led to loss of lives and property.

He urged the government to make concerted effort to repair the dilapidated roads so as to reduce the discomfort which the people experience daily. (NAN)

