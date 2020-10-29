Looting:  Group sympathises with actress Lilian Bach, seeks assistance for all victims

The Creative Industry Group (CIG) has appealed to the three tiers of government to assist people whose property were looted or destroyed by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.

The CIG President, Felix Duke, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Duke noted that the Curiousity Underwears owned by Nollywood star and CIG Executive Member, Lilian Bach, was among shops burgled by hoodlums on Oct. 21 at the Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall, Surulere Lagos.

He regretted that many Nigerians were affected by looting and destruction by the hoodlums.