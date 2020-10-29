Looting: FCTA takes steps to tackle youths restiveness -Minister

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has stated that the administration was taking steps to tackle youth restiveness.

She said that this was as a result of the looting and destruction of government facilities in the territory in wake of the hijack of the EndSARS protest.

Aliyu, who stated this during a virtual stakeholders’ meeting, on Thursday in Abuja, called on stakeholders to embark on sensitisation of residents.

She also disclosed that the FCT Administration had set-up a data desk to collate data of youths across the six area councils in the territory in order to identify their needs and engage them.

Aliyu pointed out that the Data Desks would be designed to serve individual area councils, adding that decisions of the administration would inputs from all stakeholders.