Looting: Environment Minister cautions looters on environmental hazards

The Minister of Environment, Mr Muhammad Mahmood, warns that breaking into warehouses can constitute serious environmental hazards hence the need for hoodlums to desist from the act.

Mahmood gave the advice at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 media briefing held in Abuja on Monday.

He spoke against the backdrop of several reported looting incidents by some hoodlums who had hijacked the #EndSARS protest in some parts of the country.

“Breaking into warehouses can constitute serious environmental hazards.

“This is because some of the looted items they think can be useful to them, may turn out to be what they cannot use or even dangerous to their health.

“Many may constitute serious hazards, so, I passionately appeal to our people to desist from this wanton destruction and looting, it’s not going to help,’’ the minister said. (NAN)