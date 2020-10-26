Looting: Emir of Zazzau urges youth to embrace peace

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Bamalli, has appealed to youths to embrace peaceful dialogue in the course of their agitations against the disbanded SARS.

The monarch made the appeal on Monday in Zaria, while addressing newsmen in his palace.

Bamalli was reacting to looting and destruction of warehouses in some parts of Kaduna state.

“I use this opportunity to call on the citizens of Kaduna State and Zazzau Emirate to reflect on what has been happening in the country for a couple of days.