Looming flood: NEMA, stakeholders meet in Ekiti

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Thursday,  urged  residents of Ekiti to avoid indiscriminate disposal of refuse on waterways as the rainy season sets in.NEMA Head of Operations for Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, Mr Segun Afolayan, gave the advice a one-day consultative meeting on 2021 preparedness, mitigation and response in Ado-Ekiti.He said the meeting was for to potential threats of and strategise on how to mitigate its effect in the state.

The NEMA official said it was also for early preparedness based on the prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency ().Afolayan said the late onset of rain and early predictions by the agency gave room for -prone areas take early to avert loss of life and damage.He said: 

is a natural disaster, we can only take preventive to avert it, and in case it happens, to ensure the is .“That is the reason for meeting. There is need to all the refuse dumped in gutters so that can pass through.“The government should make sure that they blocked canals, on sensitisation of communities by disseminating information to them on the ills of indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the gutters or the surrounding environments so as to avoid the imminent disaster as predicted by , NIHSA and NEMA,” Afolayan said.The General Manager of Ekiti  Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr Jide Borode, urged to work together to further reduce the menace of flooding.Borode said the state agency had been taking proactive steps to avert in Ekiti.“Right now, Ekiti  government is clearing drainages around the state.”

We are clearing and dredging canals as well and  constructing new drainages. Right now, channelisation of the canals in Ikere and some in Ado Ekiti has been completed, while others are still ongoing.“

We are appealing to residents of the state to comply with all environmental standards and rules of the state not to dump waste on waterways, canals and drainages and not to  build on flood planes,” Borode said.Other stakeholders in attendance were the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Nigeria Police Force, Non Governmental Organisations and the  . (NAN)

