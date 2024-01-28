Sunday, January 28, 2024
Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match

By Chimezie Godfrey
Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, says the team is getting better with each game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, says the team is getting better with each game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Lookman who’s brace helped Nigeria tame the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the Round of 16 clash on Saturday in Abidjan said the Eagles were poised to soar in the tournament.

The dimunitive winger who was named TotalEnergies Man of the Match said after the match, that the win was a collective effort.

“Wow, we’re so happy to qualify for the quarter-finals.

“The more we play together, the more fluid we become. I’m standing here now but this award reflects the whole team’s performance,” Lookman said.

Lookman commended the support from the Nigerian fans in the stands for giving the team the push to defeat the Cameroonians.

“I love this atmosphere, it’s incredible. Tonight our fans pushed us to the end because this was Cameroon, and when you wear the Super Eagles shirt, some games resonate more than others,” Lookman said.

Lookman said all attention will now be focused on the Angola game on Friday in Abidjan.

“Angola are a good team. We’ll analyse them and prepare.

“The further you go, the tougher it gets. So, we’ll take it game by game,” Lookman said. (NAN) 

