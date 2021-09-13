Lone Anambra crash claims 2 lives – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra says a lone accident at Uli, on the Ihiala-Onitsha expressway, has claimed the lives of a girl and a woman on Sunday night.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, on Monday.

Irelewuyi said the driver of the affected Nissan Caravan commercial bus with registration number ACA 989 ZW, lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst.

“According to an eye witness, the driver of the bus lost control as a result of a tyre burst and crash.

“The vehicle involved is a commercial bus containing 12 passengers – five male adults, five female adults, a male child and a female child.

“The passengers sustained some degree of injuries and were rushed to Nnadi Hospital and Infant Jesus Hospital, both in Ihiala, by FRSC personnel.

“A female child and a woman were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty after which their corpses were deposited at the Ark Angels mortuary, Ihiala.”

Irelewuyi condoled with the families of the deceased and urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before plying the roads.

He further advised motorists, especially commercial drivers, to desist from using expired tyres. (NAN)

