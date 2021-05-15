The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said a lone accident at Upper Iweka flyover in Onitsha on Saturday claimed the life of a yet-to-be identified female pedestrian.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said it occurred at about 3.p.m.

Irelewuyi said the affected Foton truck with registration number KTU 477XW while Speeding ran over the female pedestrian crossing the road.

He said, “Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the unidentified driver of the Trailer was on top speed when he lost control and ran over the female pedestrian.

“Two persons were involved in the crash, the driver of the vehicle and the female pedestrian.

“She was taken to Toronto hospital in Onitsha by FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

He said that the remains of the decease was deposited at the hospital’s Mortuary.

Irelewuyi condoled with the family of the deceased and warned motorists to avoid speeding and all forms of dangerous driving.

He also advised pedestrians to be watchful when crossing or walking on the road and not be distracted to avoid accident. (NAN)

