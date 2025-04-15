Lone accident claims 1 life in Akure — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, says a lone accident has claimed one life on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Dr Samuel Ibitoye, FRSC State Sector Commander, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure, said the accident happened at the Army Barracks First Gate Area.

Ibitoye, who attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure at about 12:55 p.m, said it involved one commercial vehicle with registration number ABJ 579 XV.

According to him, three people consisting of one male adult, one female adult and one male child, were involved in the accident, which claimed the life of only the child.

“Meanwhile, the vehicle, which was fully loaded, has been towed by police officers from Fanibi Police Station in Akure.

“The victims were taken to the general hospital by the FRSC rescue team, while the dead body was deposited at the hospital morgue by the team.

“Motorists are enjoined to take good care of their vehicles, especially the braking system, and they should endeavour to be patient while on the road,” Ibitoye said. (NAN)