Lokoja varsity declares 2 days lecture-free to mourn 5 students

By Thompson Yamput

The management of Federal University Lokoja (FUL) has declared two days as lecture-free to mourn five of its students that were killed in an auto crash.

Mr Vincent Ifedayo-Ojo, FUL

Deputy Registrar, Human Resource, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Lokoja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja that seven persons were killed on Monday afternoon when an articulated vehicle crushed a shuttle bus of the university, leaving five dead.

Among the deceased students were three females and two males.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic loss of five of our promising students, who were taken away from us too soon in a fatal trailer accident.

“This wanton loss of lives is

one accident too many. The accident left our university community in deep sorrow and grief.

“In honour of the departed souls and as a mark of respect, the university management has declared lecture-free days effective from 12 noon on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and all day

Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“All other university activities will be low-key, while the institution’s flags will fly at half-mast as a symbol of mourning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and the entire university community during this difficult time.”

The management prayed God to grant the departed students merciful judgement and rest their souls in eternal peace.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, the FRSC Kogi Sector Commander, revealed the details and attributed the accident to brake failure.

Oyedeji said that the accident took place around 3:40 p.m., when the truck, carrying timber logs, lost its brakes, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed into a shuttle bus carrying FUL students.

The sector commander confirmed that both the driver of the shuttle bus and one other passenger were among the seven deaths. (NAN)