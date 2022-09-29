Lokoja-Kotonkarfe Flood: FRSC cautions motorists

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Dauda Biu has cautioned motorists and passengers plying Lokoja Kotonkarfe, Kogi routes due to flood.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem on Wednesday in Abuja.

”The FRSC wishes to inform the motoring public, particularly those traveling through Lokoja- Koton karfe to the South East and South west to be cautious of Flood.

“Those also to and from North should exercise extra caution on that route due to the overflow of the confluence state River which has at the moment took part of the major expressway..

“From the report received about the flood, there are two flash points where the flood is critical.

“This in which are Kabawa road linking Nataco junction in Lokoja to Lokoja town as well as Ganaja village which links Lokoja town to Ajaokuta road, “he said.

Biu advised motorists to try as much as possible to be wary of dangers inherent in night travels at the affected areas to avoid any mishap

He said it had become necessary to urge the public to take caution due to the attendant risk the flood could cause to the motoring public.

NAN reports that massive flooding on Sunday overran the jaokuta-Ganaja-Lokoja road in Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi.

The road links the metropolis of the capital city to the eastern part of the state.

NAN flooding covered the portion of the road at Ganaja village such that only by canoes that the commuters could cross the flooding.

Residents note that the road is strategic to socio-economic activities, linking Kogi to the eastern part of the country which has been made inaccessible now to motorists and commuters by flooding. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

