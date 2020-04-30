Lockdown relaxation: RTEAN happy to resume operations in Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for announcing a “gradual easing” of COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja from May 4.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan, the National Publicity Secretary of RTEAN told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that members of the union were excited to resume operations and earn a living.

NAN reports that the President on April 27, announced a “gradual easing” of COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, from May 4, after a four-week lockdown of the areas to contain spread of COVID-19.

Amusan said that the union received the news with gladness, saying that members of the union were worst-hit by the lockdown order since March 30.

According to him, the Federal Government’s decision shows that the President has consideration for the plight of the masses whose businesses and source of livelihood have been affected by the lockdown.

The union spokesman, however, called on the Federal Government to assist interstate transporters, whose business were still locked down by the directive in spite of the relaxation.

Amusan said: “We welcome the gradual easing of lockdown, we appreciate the idea and we assure the Federal Government of our continuous support.

“We, however, want the government to look into the restriction on interstate transporters to reduce the suffering of transporters in this category.

“Government should please consider them. We understand that the ease of lockdown is gradual but it should find a way of unlocking interstate transporters also for them to earn a living.

“Transporters live on daily earnings and have suffered so much due to the lockdown. They are all financially exhausted.’’

He reaffirmed the union’s readiness to key into every directive of the government to combat the deadly virus that had killed hundreds of thousands of people.

“We will continue to support the government in all efforts to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 across the country.

“We will support whatever precautionary measures the government will put in place to curb the spread of the virus.” the union leader said. (NAN)