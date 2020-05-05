Lockdown relaxation: Ilorin residents adopt use of face masks

Residents of Ilorin on Monday trooped out fully kitted with their face masks as ordered by the Kwara Government to contain further spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

This followed government announcement of the relaxation of total lockdown in the state.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who went round the city, confirmed the total compliance of residents as they embarked on their daily activities wearing their face masks.

The report said that the masks are in different types, ranging from cloth made, surgical, N95 and medical masks.

Some of the residents who spoke with NAN expressed their satisfaction towards the government ease of the lockdown as they were able to conduct their usual businesses.

A resident, Mrs Iyabode Olanipekun, said she decided to use her mask to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“I am not ready to take any risk. I am not using mask because of government’s compulsion on face mask, I am using it to protect myself,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Thompson Abiodun said he loved the spirit demonstrated by residents of Ilorin as they quickly adapt and complied with the use of face mask.

Alhaja Amina Usman, a housewife, said she bought masks for all her family members to use before going out.

“I bought masks for my husband and my three kids to use whenever they want to buy anything from our neighbours or going out of the house,” she said.

On his part, Mr Soliu Jimoh commended the state government for relaxing the lockdown, noting that it will relieve hunger and ease tension.

“We can go about with our business and feed the family. We will ensure safety because we know health is wealth. We are grateful to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,” he said.

NAN reports that the state government on Sunday imposed 6 p.m to 6 a.m curfew to reduce movement of residents and as well curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government however directed that all residents should ensure the use of face masks and observe all precautionary measures, including physical distancing and use of hand sanitisers. (NAN)