Lockdown: RCCG distributes food items to 50 communities in Gombe

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Gombe Province 1, on Monday, distributed food items to 50 communities in the state to cushion the effect of the lockdown declared by the government.

The Pastor-in-charge of Gombe Province, Pastor Jibrila Wayas, who spoke with newsmen after the distribution in Gombe, said the food items were to meet the needs of the people in the communities.

Wayas said the items were given to representatives of these communities to enforce the social distancing directive of the government, adding “we have made arrangements to take the items to every household in their communities.”

He said that the source of the items was from God, who had ministered to “our father in the Lord Pastor E.A. Adeboye and he made sure that none of his children will be in lack.’’

“We are grateful to God and our daddy in the Lord for these items which will cushion the effects of the lockdown in this time because most of the people are on daily paid jobs,” he said.

While praying to God to heal the country and the world, Wayas assured that the countdown of coronavirus had started but maintained that the people must continue to adhere to preventive measures.

Mrs Grace Samuel, the Church’s Provincial Coordinator, Corporate Social Responsibility Department called on religious leaders to assist the people with palliatives that would help ameliorate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.

“Our father in the Lord Pastor Adeboye has shown that he is a leader. If people have given offering and the same people are having problems, the right thing to do is to support them,” she said.

Samuel said that the church through various initiatives under her department had embarked on many programmes in terms of training and empowering the people and offering medical outreaches to support the people in Gombe communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed include rice, beans, garri, maize, groundout oil, spaghetti, sugar and Maggie cubes.(NAN)