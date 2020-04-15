Lockdown: RATTAWU distributes relief package to members in Lagos

The Lagos State Council of Radio, Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has distributed relief packages to its members to cushion effects of the restriction order.

The union’s Chairman, Mr Dare Durosimi, who announced this on Wednesday in Lagos, said part of the relief package include rice, hand sanitisers, protective masks and cash incentives.

Durosinmi said the move was necessary to encourage the workers to be more committed and determined to keep giving their best in this trying times of the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In line with the Federal Government’s lockdown directives for another 14 days in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, RATTAWU has joined other well-meaning Nigerians toward easing the pains of Nigerians.

“This is in particular, to Television and Radio Stations workers across the state who have been designated to be on essential duties in the period of this lockdown.

“This is the union’s way of touching, reaching and protecting lives toward making the society a much better place for us all,” he said.

He urged the workers to continue to obey experts and government directives of social distancing and ensure they wash their hands regularly and keep safe.

Durosinmi also called on the government to provide security for residents in these states as many young people were using the lockdown to commit crime.

“We commend the government so far in its fight against the virus and providing security; we appeal to government to increase security in these states to safeguard the lives of residents,” Durosinmi said. (NAN)