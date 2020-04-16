Lockdown: Police arrest 10 suspects over illegal road block in Abuja

The Joint Security Team for the enforcement of lockdown order by the Federal Government has arrested 10 suspects for mounting illegal road block and using same for extortion in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested over alleged extortion of motorists and other members of the public at the boundary between the FCT and Nasarawa State.

Manzah said the suspects were arrested along Nyanya-Mararaba axis, following intelligence report by the security operatives for the enforcement of the lockdown order.

He said that a total of N7,180 suspected to be proceed of the crime was recovered from the suspects as exhibit.

The PPRO said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Manzah reaffirmed the commitment of the Police Command in the FCT to protect lives and property in the territory, especially during the lockdown period.

He enjoined residents to be security conscious and comply with the Presidential lockdown order, aimed at containing the spread of covid-19.

The PPRO urged FCT residents to contact the Command Control room through its hotlines on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 in case of emergency. (NAN)