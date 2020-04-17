Lockdown: Osun police to arrest, prosecute commercial drivers violating directive

Mr Johnson Kokumo, Osun Commissioner of Police, said a Task Force had been set up to monitor vehicular movements at the state borders and to arrest and prosecute erring drivers during the 14 days lockdown extension.

Kokumo made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by DSP Yemisi Opalola, the state Police Public Relations Officer in Osogbo on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the extended lockdown for 14 days in Osun starts on April 17.

The commissioner said there were many routes into Osun, saying that the police would ensure that drivers making incursion into the state at this period were arrested and prosecuted.

Kokumo held a meeting with DPOs, Transport Unions in the state to set up the ‘Task Force’ to monitor vehicular movements across the borders and within the state on Thursday.

“The Command will leave no stone unturned to ensure those making incursion into the state in spite of the lockdown are arrested and prosecuted.

“I appreciate the DPOs for their resilience and job well done and want them to observe strictly the physical distancing rule.

“In the spirit of current Community Policing philosophy of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, members of the public, have been co-opted into the Task Force.

“Transport unions should seal up their motor parks and members of the public should cooperate with the security agents deployed for the assignment,” he said.

NAN reports that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on April 14 extended the lockdown in the state by another 14 days. (NAN)