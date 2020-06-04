Lockdown: NSCDC arrests 21 suspects in Kaduna hotels

Share the news













The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kaduna Command, said it arrested 21 suspects in hotels at about 1:00 am of Thursday in Kaduna metropolis for violating the lockdown order over COVID-19 pandemic.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe made the disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday in Kaduna.

Terzungwe said the command was worried by complaints of inadequate compliance with lockdown down order by Kaduna State government which was still in force.

He explained that the command carried out raid of some hotels within the metropolis, resulting to the arrest of 21 suspects for violation of the order.

According to him, the choice of the location for the raid was informed by complaints of crimes in the areas in spite of measures by security agencies.

“Credible intelligence survey reveals that Millennium city and Kigo Road are among hubs of illegalities which the command has resolved to take drastic actions in reversing the ugly trend.

“The lockdown order which is still in place requires all bars, clubs, schools and worship centres to remain shut until further directives,” he said.

Terzungwe said on completion of investigations, all the suspects will be charged to court for violation of the lockdown.

To control the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaduna State Government had locked down the state, but created a three days window on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for residents to restock essentials. (NAN)

