Lockdown: Nasarawa re-opens worship centres

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nasarawa State Government has approved the re- opening of worship centres in the state for two weeks.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state Mr Dogo Shamah announced this at a press briefing on Tuesday after a joint security meeting at the Government House in Lafia.

Shamah said residents were to strictly observe social distancing order, wear face mask and ensure sanitizers and hand washing facilities are put in place at all worship centres to avoid further spread of COVID 19 in the state.

He also stated that the ban on commercial tricycles in the state had been lifted where only two passengers would be limited to a tricycle.

