Lockdown: Mobile courts to prosecute violators – FCTA

Following violations of restriction order on movement in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday activated mobile courts to prosecute violators of the Presidential directive.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye and mailed to Newsdiaryonline, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, said the measure was part of the resolution reached at the end of FCT COVID-19 Security Committee meeting.

Bello said the security committee observed that over the past few days, there was less adherence to the lockdown directive at the city Centre.

“Despite the directive that residents should patronise neighbourhood shops and markets within their districts, not moving from one district to the other to buy their essential items in order to minimise movement of people and vehicles across the city, this has largely been flouted as well.

“While the level of compliance has been satisfactory at the Federal Capital City (FCC) over the first few days of the lockdown, the same cannot be said about the satellite towns located at the various area councils where residents have largely ignored the lockdown directive.

“However, over the past few days, adherence to the lockdown directive at the City Centre had also deteriorated.

“Market operational days are henceforth reduced to two days in a week namely; Wednesdays and Saturdays only.

“Residents should patronise only neighborhood markets as movement from one district to the other now constitutes a violation of the lockdown.

“Mobile courts will now be activated to try all violators of the directive on the cessation of movement across the FCT

“Motorcycles (Okada) are henceforth barred from operating anywhere in Kubwa and Dutse Alhaji during the lockdown, he said.

Bello assured that FCTA would step up sensitisation efforts, especially in the rural communities and enjoined area councils chairmen, traditional rulers and community leaders to actively engage in sensitising the populace on the dangers of COVID-19.

The minister said that the FCTA is committed to ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled in the territory.