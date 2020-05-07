Lockdown: Kano mobile courts convict 717 violators

Kano State Judiciary said no fewer than 717 violators of the Presidential lockdown were arrested and convicted from Sunday to Wednesday in Kano.

Mr Baba Jibo, Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano, said some Imams were also arrested and punished for leading Juma’at prayer at Minjibir Local Govenment Area of the state.

According to him, five hummer jeeps and a truck were intercepted by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano at Kwanan Dangora, along Zaria road, with each fined to pay N150,000 for violating the order.

NAN recalled that the 11 mobile courts were recently established by the Kano State Government to enforce the compliance of the stay at home order.

Jibo explained that the two Imams arrested were ordered to pay N10,000 each, and also sweep the premises of the District Head of Minjibir for one week.

According to Jibo, those Imams would be escorted by the officials of the Correctional Service in the area.

He added that some of the violators were also given community service punishments to sweep some selected areas, while some of them were flogged.

According to him, some are instructed to embark on sensitisation of their community on the effect of Coronavirus disease.

“Another lady was arrested for violating the order, and also harassing security men and the mobile court officials on duty.

“Apart from the fine she paid after conviction, she was ordered to go and sweep the premises of the Correctional Service Centre for one week.” Jibo told NAN.

Baba explained since the inauguration of the mobile courts on Monday, which began operations on Tuesday, the courts had so far punished 1,252 violators. (NAN)