Lockdown: IGP orders strict enforcement of inter-state movement restriction

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu,mni has ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction .

The IGP stressed that the Federal Government emplaced these orders as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Frank Mba, the IGP in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, charged the Zonal Assistant-Inspectors General of Police and State Commissioners to ensure that these directives are strictly implemented.

The conference availed the Force leadership the opportunity to engage the strategic managers, assess the security situation in the country, review operational strategies and take decisive measures aimed at evolving customized security solutions to cope with crime trends and other security challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IGP, while evaluating security reports from various States Commands, charged the Commissioners of Police particularly in States with recent incidents of attacks on communities, to rejig their security architecture to forestall further attacks and keep the communities safe and secure for the citizenry.

Adamu also expressed concerns over reports bordering on human rights infractions between the public and personnel of the Force.

He therefore called for mutual respect between the public and members of the Force and charged the Strategic Managers to place more premium on the supervision of police personnel under their watch.

The virtual conference is the first by the Nigeria Police Force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

