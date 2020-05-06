Lockdown: Humanitarian Ministry donates palliatives to vulnerable groups

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, on Wednesday in Abuja, donated palliatives for disbursement to the vulnerable groups to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Farouq, while presenting the items to the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, urged her to ensure that the palliatives got to the target groups, particularly the vulnerable and the needy in the society.

Farouq listed the items donated to include 600 bags of 50kg rice, 200 packs of pasta, 50 bags of sugar and three bales of wrapper.

Responding, Tallen expressed appreciation for her counterpart’s kind gesture, assuring that the items would get to the target groups, especially the less-privileged, who toiled daily for survival.

Tallen further called on well-meaning Nigerians to also reach out to the less-privileged in their respective communities in order to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

She also called on members of the public to adhere strictly to safety guidelines by maintaining social distancing and ensuring proper hygiene to curtail the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCDC report on COVID-19 as at May 5 showed 2,950 confirmed cases, with 481 discharged and 98 deaths. (NAN)

JAD/ CMY/FAA/WAS

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

