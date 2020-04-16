Lockdown: Foundation distributes eggs, frozen chicken to remand homes, hospitals in Sokoto

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation, on Thursday distributed dozens of eggs and frozen chickens to remand homes, hospitals, correctional centers, as palliatives to cushion the effect of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic.

Represented by a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi, the founder and former presidential candidate of the Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, Alhaji Attahiru Bagarawa said 1,000 crates of eggs and 200 pieces of frozen chicken, were distributed.

According to Bafarawa, the gesture was to assist the people, especially those in remand homes, Correctional centres and hospitals, in cushioning the effects of lockdown as a result of the dreaded disease.

While disclosing that the items were contributed to the Foundation by former governor of Zamfara state, Sen. Ahmed Sani-Yarima, he added that other plans were underway to assist people.

Bafarawa called on wealthy Nigerians to pull resources together to assist indigent people in their communities, while advising state governments to look for other sources of revenue generation to augment the federal allocation.

He warned Nigerians against violating directives issued by medical experts on the coronavirus, adding that religious leaders should refrain from meddling in scientific conclusions they do not have knowledge about.

Receiving the items, Chief Medical Director of Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, UDUTH, Dr Anas Sabir expressed appreciation for the gesture.

The items were received at the Sokoto Correctional Center and Orphanage Home, by their heads, Mr Idris Muhammad and Hajia Saratu Labbo, respectively.

Dr Nuhu Maiwada, Chief Medical Director of Specialist Hospital, Alhaji Umar Salame, the Director Administration at Infections Diseases Hospital Amanawa in Sokoto and Dr Murtala Bafarawa at Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital, received the items on behalf of their various institutions.