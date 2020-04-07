Lockdown: FCTA issues new directives on markets operation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed that markets in the territory would only operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 7a.m to 2p.m

The FCT Minister, Mr Muhammad Bello, gave the directive during a meeting with market managers and top hierarchy of the territory Police Command on Monday in Abuja.

The command was led by Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma.

Bello, represented by Mr Adamu Gwary, Director, FCT Security Services Department, said that the directive was part of ongoing efforts to curtail spread of Coronavirus in the territory.

The minister, however, said that only retailers would be allowed to operate within the markets as wholesale services are not permitted.

He, therefore, directed market managers and the FCT Police Command to ensure compliance by monitoring all entry and exit points of the various markets and activities of the traders.

He also advised FCT residents to patronise markets within their neighbourhood to limit the spread of the virus between communities.

The FCT Police Commissioner, who gave the assurance that the command would enforce the market directive, advised residents against flouting the regulation. (NAN)