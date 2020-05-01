Lockdown: Event centre donates 20 bags of rice, others to Kuje Council

De Arena, an Event and Relaxation Center, has donated 20 bags of rice, 48 bottles of hand sanitizers, 50 pieces of face mask and cash (N150,000.00) gifts to vulnerable residents in Kuje Area Council, as palliatives to cushion the effect of lockdown in the area.

Mr. Ikwuje Sunday, the General Manager of the center while presenting the items on Thursday, said the gesture was to complement the council’s efforts.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“Every part of the world is already shut down by the pandemic; this is something we don’t pray for but has come and we have to face it.

“COVID-19 is real and that is why we are here fighting, making sure that we put an end to it,” Innocent said.

Mr Abdullahi Sabo, the Chairman who received the palliatives on behalf of the Council, thanked the donor for the gesture and promised to distribute the items to the appropriate beneficiaries in the area.

Sabo described the intervention as timely, adding that it will mitigate the effect of the lockdown.

He gave assurance that the items would be distributed equitably to the vulnerable residents in the Council irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation.

Sabo also advised residents in the Council to remain indoors in accordance with the stay-at-home order of the Federal Government to prevent the spread of the virus. (NAN