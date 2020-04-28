Lockdown: Corps members donate 55 cartons of noodles to Kuje Council

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members in Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territy (FCT), has donated 55 cartons of noodles to the council as palliative to help cushion the effect of lockdown in the area.

Mr Elisha Ziradia, the NYSC Zonal Inspector, while presenting the item said the gesture was to complement the council’s efforts at cushioning the impact of the lockdown on vulnerable residents in the area.

He implored residents of the area to ensure that all hands were on deck to win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

”The Corps members have deemed it very necessary to put in their own contribution to help fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Despite the fact that they had other projects to execute before the pandemic came up, they were able to donate 55 cartons of noodles to the council.

“This virus is not a joke, we should endeavour to wash our hands regularly, use hand sanitisers and maintain physical distancing.

“We should try to stay indoors, and this must be followed religiously so as to contain the further spread and win the war against the virus,” he said.

Mr Infinite Eluekezi, the CLO of the Corps member, said the donation was part of their civic responsibility as well as Community Development Service (CDS) to help cushion the effect of lockdown in the area.

However, he called on resident in the area to obey governments restriction order, social distancing and ensure regular hand washing to help prevent spread of the virus.

Mr Sunday Zaka, Chairman Kuje COVID-19 Task Force, who received the palliatives on behalf of the council, thanked the corps members for the gesture and promised to distribute the items to the vulnerable in the area.

The chairman described the intervention as timely, adding that it would mitigate the effect of the lockdown on the residents.

Zaka also assured that the item would be distributed equitably to touch the lives of the vulnerable residents in the council, irrespective of political, religion or ethnic affiliation.

He also advised residents to remain indoors in accordance with the stay-at-home order of the Federal Government to prevent spread of the virus. (NAN)