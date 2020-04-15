Lockdown: APC assures of punitive measures against criminals

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Nigerians that the emerging crimes being recorded in some parts of the country as a result of lockdown measures, taken to curtail the Coronavirus (COVID-19), would soon be brought under control.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Monday, said the key responsibility of government remained to ensure safety and security of lives and property of all citizens.

“From the renewed and intensified Boko Haram counter-insurgency to the enhanced offensive against emerging crimes in other parts of the country, the government would continue to take bold steps to secure the country and the citizenry.

“In line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari during his broadcast on Monday, a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and Directorate of State Services (DSS) is underway against the miscreants.

“There is no dispute about the hardships being faced by many citizens as a result of the unavoidable lockdown. However, we must resist criminal elements trying to exploit the situation and in the process inflicting further hardships on already stressed fellow Nigerians.

“In responding to this ugly situation, we would like to caution the various vigilante groups to resist the urge to resort to unlawful and extra-judicial actions in the name of protecting communities.

“There are already disturbing reports of vigilantes terrorising innocent citizens. What we all need now is to offer ourselves support and ensure we provide as much comfort as possible for one another.

“While the government and private concerns are doing their best to provide relief, we all have a responsibility to join our security services in protecting ourselves and communities from miscreants,” the statement read.

Issa-Onilu further stated that Nigeria is recording great success in tracking and testing suspected cases and generally containing further spread of the COVID-19.

“We have achieved greater awareness of and adherence to public health directives as it relates to social distancing and other preventive protocols. We are confident that the fight against the global pandemic will be won soon and we all will be able to return to our normal lives and activities.”