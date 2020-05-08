Lockdown: Airtel Nigeria partners FG to offer free online education

Airtel Nigeria says it is collaborating with the Federal Government to offer free qualitative education for students across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Its Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Mr Emeka Oparah, said this on Friday in Lagos.

Oparah said the company had decided to waive data charges for all its users who visit Schoolgates.ng, the federal government approved portal and online resource for learning during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

“Schoolgate.ng, is a robust educational online resource that provides quality education for everyone and currently collaborating with the government of Nigeria to offer subscription-free education during the pandemic facing the global community,” he said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Educational Interventions, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said Airtel’s support to the initiative would go a long way in assisting the Nigerian students during this period.

”I want to say a big thank you to Airtel for its promptness and professionalism in response to the partnership request.

“As a major stakeholder in Nigeria, we believe that our kids must continue to learn despite the threat of COVID-19.

“We will continue throwing our resources and expertise to support and empower young Nigerians who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“We believe that this partnership with FG will benefit many kids as well as deepen qualitative learning across Nigerian homes,” he said.(NAN)

