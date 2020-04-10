Lockdown: Agege LG distributes foodstuffs, other items to vulnerable families

The Chairman, Agege Local Government Council, Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, has flagged off the distribution of bags of rice, beans and other items as stimulus package to vulnerable families and the elderly in the community.

The package is to cushion in the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

Egunjobi delivered the items to community leaders and other stakeholders on Friday, to ensure proper distribution of the palliatives in the community.

“Today, another token effort is being made to support indigent families with 400 50kg bags of rice and 150 of beans; 600 2kg bags of Semovita; 150 bags of garri; and 100 gallons of cooking oil to be shared among them.

“The Leaders of Community Development Associations (CDAs), under the supervision of Baales who we have already taken care of, are tasked with the distribution of the foodstuffs.

“Like the Baales, members of security agencies within our community will equally get their share.

“Phone numbers of contact persons involved in the distribution will be made public in subsequent statements from the council.

“It is our hope and prayer that the food items will get to the right destinations, the poorest of the poor in the neighborhood,” he said.

Egunjobi said that across the globe, the human race is facing barrage of attacks from the pandemic.

He said that the ravaging coronavirus pandemic is not only decimating the people, but also destroying global economy.

“Here in Nigeria, at the last count, almost 300 persons have been infected with a number of casualties suffered.

“Our economy has equally suffered on account of the pandemic with the price of a barrel of crude oil, our mainstay, in the international market at giveaway,” he said.

The council boss also said that the total lockdown on Lagos State as one of the measures to limit the spread has hampered economic activities.

He also said that LG is the closest to the grassroots, its job as government at this critical hour is well cut out.

The chairman said that the local government had been on a mission to ensure that life went on within the community.

“We have also continually embarked on sensitisation on the deadly disease and the place of personal hygiene and social distancing in curtailing its spread.

“We are carrying out fumigation exercise across the community and have provided several palliative measures to ensure that the indigent in our midst do not go without food,” he said. (NAN)