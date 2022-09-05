Local vigilantes, troops collaborate to eliminate over 100 terrorists



More details have emerged on how an intelligence-led joint military operation killed top Commanders and terrorists of the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, in the Bama and Sambisa axes of Borno State.

Meanwhile, another terrorist commander has indicated his desire to surrender to the troops.

Nigerian troops and Vigilantes invade terrorist enclaves in the Bama axis

Recalled that PRNigeria on Sunday reported that some ISWAP Commanders and terrorists were eliminated in a major well-coordinated operation launched by ground troops, supported by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

The troops, under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) launched surprise attacks from different fronts on the fringes of Sambisa Forest, in the Bama axis.

But a defence intelligence source, on Monday, confirmed to PRNigeria that the operation against terrorists witnessed the participation of local volunteers, who assisted troops in locating the hideouts of the ISWAP fighters after obtaining the GPS coordinates.

“The operation was targeted at some identified terrorists’ enclaves at Gabchari, Sheruri, Mantari and Mallum Masari located in Bama axis of Borno State.

“Some notorious Commanders suspected to have been eliminated in the massive well-coordinated onslaught include the so-called Ibn Hassan and Abuo Uzaifa, Abou Hauwa, Amir Shettima Bargo, Akura Buri, Abuo Zainab and Abuo Idris. They are the high-ranking leaders of ISWAP.

“The ground troops of the 199 Special Battalion and 222 Battalion of the Operation Hadin Kai demonstrated exceptional gallantry during the preparation and the execution of decisive attacks on the hideouts of terrorists.

“More impressive is the fact that the air support from our NAF aircraft engaged fleeing terrorists, bombing many of them in the process,” said the source.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that another commander of the terrorist, Goni Faarouq has signified his intention to surrender himself, his family and some followers to the Nigerian troops.

Due lack of food and medication compounded by the rainy season which affected their dwelling in the forest, more terrorists are trooping out to surrender.

By PRNigeria

