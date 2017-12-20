Local Naija Talent to hit screens in latest Malta Guinness Campaign

Malta Guinness to turn NigerianGoodness into Greatness withmassive new campaign which includes not onlya new TV ad, but also a Pan-African TV competition where Nigerians can represent their country and win some life changing prizes:

This week will see Malta Guinness brand new ‘Fuel your Greatness” campaignkicking off in Nigeria with the launch of a new TV, outdoor and radio campaign. Starring locally nurtured talent Lemmyand the music of Mr Eazi, the campaign was developed to celebrate the can-do attitude of Nigerians who use their positive attitude and mentality to turn goodness into greatness everyday. Malta Guinness is a premium maltdrink, packed full of goodness and energy with vitaminsB1, B2, B3 and B6.Malta Guinness Goodness has been fuelling the Greatness of Nigerian consumers for almost 30 years.

The new TVC dramatizes the difference that can be made when people seize the day and turn their Goodness into Greatness, through a series of humorous scenes – all led by our very own Lemmy, a talent that first came to light in the iconic Malta Guinness Street Dance competition. The TVC also uses music from Nigerian artist Mr Eazi, whose meteoric rise in fame has seen him rated Apple’s newest #upnext artist as well as performed on James Cordens’ Late Show. Given this international platform, Malta Guinness is hoping to help fuel these incredible talents as they turn their Nigerian goodness into internationally recognised greatness.

This campaign follows the hugely successful Malta Guinness “Go Get It” promotion in Nigeria, which ran from August till November, 2017, rewarding loyal consumers withcash and airtime prizes. The promotion inspired people to live their dreams and ‘Go Get It’. Big cash prize winners of N1million and N100,000were partnered with leading edge entrepreneurs to help them not only win big, but move to the next level of making their dreams a reality, literally turning their Goodness into Greatness.

Next year, Malta Guinness will be seeking out Nigerians from all around the country to compete in a completely new international competition – the Maltavator Challenge. Developed by Malta Guinness, this TV competition will pitch the skills of the very best from Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Ethiopia as they take on physical challenges and mental obstacles and literally turn their Goodness into Greatness. Broadcast over an eleven week (11) week period right here in Nigeria,viewers from home will be able to support their country as talented people show off their skills.

Speaking about the campaign, Brand Manager IfeomaAgu commented ‘this is such an exciting time for Malta Guinness in Nigeria. Coming straight off the back of an incredible promotion where we were able to give away One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) to our loyal consumers. This new set of activity from Malta Guinness will blow the minds of Nigerian consumers. Our amazing new TV ad has been created with the very best talent such as Lemmyand MrEazi, who we are now showcasing across the world. Not only that, we will soon be giving Nigerians, our beloved consumers, the chance to represent their country and take part in one of the biggest internationally televised competitions – the Maltavator Challenge and fuel their Greatness’

Airing on TV channels from this month,the new ad is set to inspire Nigerians to fuel their greatness and turn the Malta Goodness into Greatness. To see the TV ad or find out more about the TV competition,follow @maltaguinnessng on Instagram and Twitter or Like the Malta Guinness Nigeria Facebook Page for more details.