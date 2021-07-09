Local Govt boss urges youths to embrace agriculture

Mr Olusegun Ajimotokin, the Chairman of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State, has urged youths to embrace agriculture in order to reduce unemployment rate in the country.

Ajimotokin gave the advice on Friday in Irele while speaking on his recently inaugurated three hectares of maize farm in the council area meant to encourage food sufficiency.

He said that the reason for establishing the plantation was to serve as a demonstration farm and also to encourage people, especially, the youth to show interest in agriculture.

He described agriculture as the quickest and the highest employer of labour as well as being a money spinning venture.

He added that it could also provide raw materials for industries to thrive.

Ajimotokin also enumerated some end products of maize to include: corn starch, dextrose, and sorbitol.

He noted that there was no country in the world building industries without thinking of where to source raw materials for them.

“I urge the youth, especially, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, to delve into agriculture rather than looking for white collar job that are nowhere.”

Ajimotokin said that the council’s success from the demonstration farm would determine its level of readiness for the next planting season.

He said that the council would intensify its efforts in cultivating other crops for commercial purpose.

He appreciated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration for buying 18 units of SEM- 919 motor grader for the council.

He also commended the state government for initiating programmes meant to cater for the welfare of the people of the state.

He urged the people of the state to continue to support the government for optimal growth of the state. (NAN)

