Local Govt Autonomy: We’ll Pursue Anyone Who Defies Supreme Court Ruling – ICPC Boss

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has issued a stern warning that the Commission will not hesitate to take action against any official or individual who defies the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy.

On July 11, 2024, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment affirming the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Councils.

The seven-member panel, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, unanimously upheld a suit brought by the federal government aimed at reinforcing the independence of local governments across the country.

The court also rejected the stance of state governments that sought to dissolve democratically elected local government councils.

Speaking at the recently concluded 6th Annual General Assembly of the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA), Dr. Aliyu emphasized that the ICPC was committed to holding key stakeholders accountable, free from external interference.

Hie said,“What we have been focusing on is ensuring that critical stakeholders in this country are held accountable, and working to reduce corruption. Next month, in September, we will hold a summit with these stakeholders to discuss collaborative efforts.

Continuing, he said, “As I have stated before, local governments must be politically independent, and any state-level official who violates this Supreme Court decision will be held accountable for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

“The ICPC is prepared to take action against anyone who goes against the Supreme Court’s decision on local government autonomy,” he asserted.

During the event, Dr. Aliyu also highlighted the transnational nature of corruption, stressing the need for collective action by nations and expressed confidence in the objectives and guiding principles of NACIWA, which signal a strong commitment to tackling corruption among member states.