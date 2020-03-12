Local food aid longevity, productivity, Says FUTA Don

A Professor of Biotechnology and Food Product Development, with Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Prof. Victor Enujiugha, says consumption of local foods have the potential to aid longevity, promote good health and vitality due to the potent antioxidant properties that they contain.

He named such foods as African oil bean (Ugba), African yam bean, tiger nut, fluted pumpkin, African star apple, snake tomato, etc.

Enujiugha stated this while delivering the 120th lecture of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, titled: “Biotechnology for Healthy Nutrition and Productive Lifestyle” on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

According to the Don, “these local plant foods also referred to as biodiversity and bio resources, contain large variety of phenolic derivatives and these compounds, which are present naturally in vegetables, fruits, grains and pulses, possess the ability to reduce oxidative damage that are believed to cause many diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, cataracts, diabetes, arthritis, immune deficiency diseases and aging.”

Enujiugha said the key to addressing the many nutritional and health challenges in the third world, is the exploitation of local biodiversity, which he said “can only be possible if adequate information on this locally available bio resources, are clearly delineated and properly researched with a view to maximizing their potential nutritional and health benefits.”

The lecturer stressed the need for effective collaborations, among all stakeholders and increased advocacy and enlightenment of local farmers to the rich natural endowments of their immediate ecosystems, which can be cultivated for sustenance of healthy nutritional productivity.

Enujiugha decried the unsavory culture of neglect of our useful biodiversity, adding that it could be curtailed by concerned governments via the creation of conducive agronomic environments for farmers.

“To increase bio resource exploitation”, he said, “there is a need to invent ways to add value to these crop plants by diversifying the existing consumption forms through adaptation of new and emerging processing techniques.”

The don said “application of modern biotechnology to food production presents new opportunities and challenges for human health and development.”

He said traditional Biotechnology, which has been effectively adopted and adapted in Africa, includes spontaneous and controlled fermentation, seed culture, provision of appropriate conditions and environmental modifications for optimal enzyme action.

Enujiugha said “this has shown more relevance to rural populations, in terms of overall essence and ease of applicability and this is also important in achieving economic viability and at the same time improving food and household security among the diverse populations.”

He advocated for financial empowerment for rural farmers to enable them venture into domestication of the varied wild species scattered across the African agro ecological landscapes.

Enujiugha said farmers need incentives to be able to venture into the cultivation of unconventional and neglected species through the provision of funds and other forms of support such as equipment and fertilizer supplies.

In his remarks, chairman of the lecture and Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Joseph Fuwape, lauded the lecturer for the cerebral delivery of the lecture.

He described Enijiugha as an erudite and productive scholar who has contributed immensely to his area of specialization. The lecture was attended by Government functionaries, Royal fathers, staff and students of the institution.