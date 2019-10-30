Local companies need more protection – Techno oil CEO

Mrs Nkechi Obi, Chief Executive Officer, Techno Oil Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder manufacturing plant, on Tuesday called for more protection of indigenous manufacturing companies to position Nigeria for growth. Obi made the call in Lagos at a media parley on LPG adoption and the challenges facing the LPG sector.

“Government should introduce measures to protect local companies so that the companies can generate jobs for the teeming population.

“The private sector should be positioned to be the engine room of economic development of our country.

“Therefore, the government is expected to introduce policies that will help to sustain the sector to generate jobs for people willing and able to work,’’ Obi said.

She urged that the Federal Government and its relevant agencies should put measures in place to stop importation of fake and sub-standard cylinders.

She said it was regrettable that fake cylinders had continued to pour into Nigeria, causing harm to the economy and posing dangers to users of the fake products. Obi, however, expressed delight that Techno Oil Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder manufacturing plant inaugurated six months ago had been recording impressive patronage from major oil and gas companies in Nigeria.

She said that she was delighted that leading oil and gas companies had started patroniding Techno Oil cylinders, shunning cylinders made in foreign countries. According to her, many companies have been placing orders for tens of thousands of Techno Gas cylinders since the plant started rolling out cylinders. “This development has validated a recent market report that the TechnoGas brand is buyers’ preference because of its conformity with national and international standards.

“It shows that cylinders manufactured at the plant have gained acceptability over cylinders made overseas and dumped in Nigeria by unscrupulous businessmen.

“I am happy that we have restored the confidence of LPG users that made in Nigeria cylinders are better, safer and more durable than the imported ones.’’

The Techno Oil cylinder manufacturing plant, which was inaugurated by Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on June 7 this year, is described as the largest of its type in West Africa. (NAN)