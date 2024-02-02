Local bakers protest over high cost of flour in Kano

Association of Local bread producers (Gurasa) in Kano has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and relevant stakeholders to expedite action in providing succour to the masses by reviewing the high cost of flour.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the leader of the association, Hajiya Fatima Auwalu Yar-Gurasa, made the call while leading a peaceful protest at Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa area of Dala Local Government Area of Kano on Friday.

Yar-Gurasa said the high cost of the commodity had become a setback for the business.

She explained that they were currently buying 50kg of flour at N40,000 as against N17,000 few months ago.

“Most of us are widows, we depend on this business to cater for the needs of our children, but this hike in the commodity is putting our lives in jeopardy because we solely depend on the business.

“We are calling on President Tinubu and relevant stakeholders to come to our aid and reduce the price for our business to succeed.

She said if the situation continued, they would be left with no option than quitting the business.

” Let me use this opportunity to call on Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu and other stakeholders to reverse the price of flour quickly, or we shut down our businesses. ” If we shut down, it will not affect us alone; it will affect many people in this state and the North as a whole.” ” We call on the stakeholders to do the needful to control the situation, because it is rather deteriorating. (NAN) ” Quitting the business will not do well for the society because we will not have the means of taking care of our children, and this will lead to increase in crime and other social vices.

