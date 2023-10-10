Lobi Stars FC unveils new coach

By Nicholas Dechi

Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi on Monday unveiled its new head Coach, Eugene Agagbe.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chairman of the club, Dominic Iorfa, said that the club hired Agagbe because it believes he has the capacity to take the club to lofty heights.

Iorfa said that he was not interested in playing politics with issues of football but what would be of interest to him since his youthful age was football.

He said that he could work with anybody regardless of tribe or section so long as the person could deliver the required result.

The vice chairman said that his major concern in football was result and not to engage in politics of rancour and acrimony.

Responding, Agagbe thanked Iorfa for ensuring that he was given the opportunity to serve the club as the head coach, stressing that he did not take the opportunity for granted.

He promised to work very hard to showcase his talent and work tireless with the management team, and players to ensure that the club win trophies for the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

